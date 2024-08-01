Amman - HE Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs Sheikh Nayef bin Faleh Al-Thani met in Amman, Jordan, with HE Minister of Interior of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Mazin Abdellah Al Farrayeh.

During the meeting, they discussed the existing cooperation relations between the two countries in the security fields and ways to enhance them.

They emphasized the importance of promoting this cooperation and raising the level of exchange of expertise and experiences in a way that enhances security performance in the two fraternal countries. (QNA)

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).