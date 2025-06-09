Muscat: A number of tourist sites in the wilayats of South Al Batinah Governorate have witnessed increased activity over the past two days.

Ain Al Kasfa in the Wilayat of Rustaq has seen a large influx of visitors drawn by its natural hot springs. The spring remains a popular tourist destination, especially following recent developments. Restaurants and cafes near the spring have also experienced a rise in footfall.

Tourism has also been active in Nakhal, covering various tourist, archaeological, and historical sites such as Nakhal Fort and Ain Al Thawara. The Jabal Al Luban Trail has recorded a significant increase in visitors due to its unique terrain and rich ecological diversity. Located along the road to Ain Al Thawara, one of the area’s key tourist attractions, the trail introduces visitors to the local flora and provides an opportunity for hiking.

In the Wilayat of Wadi Al Ma’awil, the Hajarat Al Sheikh Walkway in the town of Afi has attracted a vibrant flow of tourists from within and outside the region. The project promotes tourism by connecting three significant heritage sites: Hajarat Al Sheikh Neighborhood, Al Safalah Castle, and Bait Al Ghasham Museum. The walkway allows visitors to explore these cultural landmarks, rich in Omani history, and passes by Falaj Al Washah amid green oases and palm groves, offering a unique blend of natural beauty and traditional heritage.

