MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman is increasingly harnessing technology and innovation to expand and diversify its agricultural base, with the goal of strengthening food security in a sustainable manner.

To this end, various state-owned enterprises are deploying precision agriculture techniques—centered on the use of AI and other tech-based tools—to boost crop yields and food production while minimizing water use and other inputs.

This technology-driven approach has been emphasized by Saud Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, in a recent interview featured in Oxford Business Group’s (OBG) 2025 annual spotlight on Oman.

“Oman’s agricultural strategy over the next five to ten years prioritizes strengthening food security by diversifying crop production, increasing livestock numbers, and boosting aquaculture. Diversifying crops aims to make the Sultanate more self-sufficient and reduce dependency on imports,” Al Habsi said.

“To make Omani agricultural products more competitive on a regional scale, modern farming practices—such as precision agriculture and sustainable methods—are being adopted to improve yields and reduce input costs. Additionally, the development of food safety systems and the improvement of food establishments enhance product value while minimizing food loss and waste. Export markets are being developed through quality certification, targeted marketing, and collaboration with trade bodies to ensure Omani products meet international standards,” the Minister added.

Precision agriculture is a modern farming practice that uses advanced technologies to monitor, measure, and respond to variability in fields, with the goal of optimizing productivity while reducing waste and environmental impact. It involves tools such as GPS-guided tractors and harvesters, soil and crop sensors, drones and aerial imaging, satellite-based remote sensing, and AI-powered farm management software.

According to Al Habsi, technology and innovation are “transformative forces” that enhance productivity and resource management. “Precision agriculture, with tools including GPS, IoT sensors, and drones, allows real-time monitoring of soil health, crop conditions, and water usage—optimizing the application of vital inputs. Advanced irrigation systems, such as smart and drip irrigation, help conserve water, thereby supporting environmental sustainability, one of the four pillars of Oman Vision 2040,” he noted.

Vision 2040 targets a significant strengthening of agriculture and food security by raising food self-sufficiency from around 48% to 70%, expanding cultivated land from 544 km² to 1,044 km², and promoting high-value crop production. The strategy emphasizes sustainable water use, aiming for a 40% increase in availability, and supports the adoption of modern technologies, precision farming, and digitized agricultural services.

The Ministry, in collaboration with various agri- and food-focused public enterprises, has already made significant progress in leveraging technology to achieve these goals.

“Climate-resilient crops and new farming techniques such as hydroponics and greenhouse cultivation are being introduced to maximize output with limited resources. Data analytics and AI tools help farmers make informed decisions based on market trends, crop health, and weather predictions. Agricultural biotechnology, such as tissue culture, is improving crop yields and resistance to disease. Integrating these technologies enhances productivity and ensures a more sustainable and resilient agricultural system,” Al Habsi said.

A leading example of precision agriculture in Oman is the Million Date Trees Plantation Project, which has employed satellite imagery, GIS, and AI to optimize date palm cultivation. Data collected via sensors and drones are analyzed using AI/ML technologies to detect issues such as pest infestations, enabling targeted interventions. This has led to increased production and improved date quality.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

