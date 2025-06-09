Kuwait - The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has completed four new contracts to protect its electronic infrastructure from hackers and cyber criminal breaches, say sources from the ministry.

Sources disclosed that the contracts will be offered for bidding soon through the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT), through which the ministry shall seek the assistance of companies specialized in this field that meet the technical requirements and financial capabilities.

Sources stated that the first contract is for combating ‘ransomware’, a type of malware that encrypts users’ files or blocks access to a computer system.

It then demands a ransom in exchange for decrypting or restoring access after the devices are infected. A message is also sent requesting payment of certain amounts to decrypt files or restore access to the device.

Sources added that the second contract is for the identification and assessment of cybersecurity strengths and weaknesses, third is for the provision of practical and implementable recommendations to improve the ability of the ministry to respond quickly and effectively to cybersecurity breaches, and fourth is for uncovering the most dangerous unknown threats and exploited vulnerabilities in harmless infrastructure that amplify cybersecurity risks.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that three companies are competing for the tender to supply and install 400 kV overhead lines connecting Shagaya (z) SGRE solar power conversion station to Subiya 2-SWPS power plant.

Sources said the bids were submitted through CAPT, which referred the bids to the ministry for review and preparation of technical recommendations. CAPT will then make the award decision based on the requirements.

Sources confirmed that the tender is one of the important projects the ministry is counting on to transfer the electricity generated from Shagaya renewable energy plant to the Subiya plant, and then use it to feed the electricity grid; taking into consideration the projects being prepared for tendering at the Shagaya station to produce 4,500 megawatts of renewable energy.

