SALALAH - Dhofar Governorate is gearing up for its signature tourism season with a marked increase in hospitality capacity, as the number of licensed establishments reaches 100, offering 7,300 rooms, the Directorate General of Heritage and Tourism has confirmed.

The expansion — driven by new hotel openings in Salalah, Taqah and Mirbat — is part of wider preparations for Khareef 2025, a key period for tourism in Oman. “This capacity growth reflects our strategic focus on readiness and service excellence,” said Abdullah bin Omar al Sabbah Baaboud, Assistant Director of the Promotion Department in Dhofar.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, he noted, is working in tandem with stakeholders to upgrade tourism infrastructure and attract further investment into the hospitality sector. These efforts align with Oman Vision 2040, which positions tourism as a vital contributor to economic diversification and local development.

According to official data, Dhofar welcomed 1.048 million visitors during the Khareef 2024 season, a 9 per cent year-on-year increase. Omani visitors surged by 70.1 per cent to over 734,500, while Gulf visitors rose 16.9 per cent, reaching nearly 177,000. Visitors from other Arab nations also posted a modest increase of 3.6 per cent.

By end-2024, Dhofar had 83 licensed hotel properties offering 6,537 rooms. The additional supply — set to reach 100 hotels by summer 2025 — aims to meet rising demand and expand accommodation options for a diverse visitor base.

The 2024 season also featured a significantly extended calendar of events, running for 90 consecutive days. Activities ranged from cultural showcases and family entertainment to sporting attractions such as the Salalah International Cycling Tour, drawing broad audience engagement across the governorate.

The ministry implemented targeted marketing campaigns, participated in international travel exhibitions; and organised media and trade familiarisation trips. Social media outreach also intensified, partnering with regional influencers to reinforce Dhofar’s profile as a leading monsoon destination.

Officials expect further growth in visitor arrivals over the coming seasons, supported by continuous infrastructure upgrades and broader investment in tourism services. With Khareef tourism now a centrepiece of Dhofar’s economic strategy, the governorate is on track to solidify its standing as a premier destination in the Arabian Peninsula.

