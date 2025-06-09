Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved a housing benefits package worth AED4.62 billion ($1.3 billion) ahead of Eid Al Adha, that will cater to the housing needs of 3,052 Emirati citizens.

This comes following the directives of President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The approved housing benefits package includes housing loans amounting to AED4.4 billion benefiting 2,862 citizens, and exemptions from housing loan repayments totalling AED212 million benefiting 190 citizens, limited-income retirees and beneficiaries of deceased citizens, reported Wam.

The disbursement of the second housing package of 2025 comes ahead of Eid Al Adha and reflects the leadership’s ongoing commitment to comprehensive development, enhancing the wellbeing and stability of Emirati families, empowering them to actively contribute to the nation’s progress, in line with UAE Year of Community objectives aimed at strengthening social cohesion and reinforcing community solidarity.

This package brings the total housing benefits delivered to citizens in Abu Dhabi in 2025 to AED11.38 billion, it stated.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: "The new housing benefits package reflects the leadership’s commitment to empowering citizens through the provision of quality housing that promotes family stability and elevates quality of life."

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: "The second housing package of 2025 highlights the depth of our leadership’s strategic vision to build a prosperous future, enhancing quality of life and providing sustainable housing solutions that meet Emirati citizens’ needs and aspirations."

The housing benefits package follows the recent endorsement of an additional community support subsidy of AED250,000 for existing beneficiaries of housing loans, including a reduction of up to 50 per cent in monthly loan instalments, and a wide range of other services and facilities.

