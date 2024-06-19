Chancellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, has visited St. Petersburg in the Russian Federation to attend the main events of the BRICS Summit 2024.

During the visit, Dr. Al Shamsi met with several counterparts from BRICS and associated nations, including Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor-General of Russia; Ying Yong, Chief Grand Prosecutor and Prosecutor-General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) of the People's Republic of China; K.M. Nataraj, Additional Solicitor-General of India; Mohamed Shawky Ayad, Prosecutor-General of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Tesfaye Daba Wakjira, Minister of State for Justice of Ethiopia; Mohammad Movahedi Azad, Prosecutor-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran; and Adv Shamila Batohi, National Director of Public Prosecutions of South Africa.

During the meetings, Al Shamsi explored with his counterparts avenues to develop cooperation between the UAE and the attending nations in the field of public prosecution, aiming to enhance coordination on shared issues of interest.