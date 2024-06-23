Italy’s Chief of Police and General Director of Public Security, Perfect Vittorio Pisani, welcomed Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and his accompanying delegation to the Ministry of Interior in Rome.

The meeting , which was attended by Prefect Raffaele Grassi, Deputy Chief of Police and Central Director of Criminal Police; Prefect Annunziato Vardè, Director of Planning and coordination office of Police Forces; and Colonel Tariq Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Wanted Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, aimed to strengthen cooperation in policing, security, and combating organised crime.

Discussions focused on areas of mutual interest, including strategies to combat organised and transnational crime, drug trafficking, and money laundering using cryptocurrencies.

Lieutenant General Al Marri emphasised the UAE's commitment to strengthening international relations and partnerships with security and police agencies. He highlighted the directives of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, to boost international partnerships to address organised and transnational crime and strengthen relations with Italian security and police authorities.

Meanwhile, Pisani expressed his appreciation for the bilateral relations and the efforts of the Dubai Police to enhance cooperation and integration in policing, security, and crime fighting.

He further acknowledged Dubai Police's tremendous efforts in tracking down and apprehending 13 international fugitives wanted on various charges by the Italian Judicial Investigation Authority, as well as the force’s instrumental role in securing a court order to freeze 50 million euros in illicit proceeds.