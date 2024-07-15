RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior conducted inspection campaigns in the Kingdom between July 4 and July 10, 2024, to ensure compliance with residency, labor, and border security regulations.



Across Saudi Arabia, 20,093 violations were recorded: 12,460 of residency, 5,400 of border security, and 2,233 labor laws.



Some 1,737 individuals attempted to cross the border into the Kingdom illegally, of whom 42% were Yemenis, 57% Ethiopians, and 1% of other nationalities; 49 people were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.



Sixteen people involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators were arrested.



A total of 19,841 expatriates (18,209 men and 1,632 women) are currently undergoing procedures for enforcing regulations.



9,438 people were detained for violating laws and instructed to contact their countries’ embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documentation. 3,833 were told to complete booking arrangements for their departure, and 11,655 were repatriated.



The Ministry of Interior has warned that any person who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them on its territory, provides them shelter, or any other assistance or service may be penalized with up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million, and that the vehicles used for transport or houses used for shelter may be impounded.



The ministry stressed that such acts are major crimes that warrant arrest. It also urges people to report any violations by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom.

