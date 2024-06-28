Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has issued a warning against the use of e-cigarettes, highlighting the significant health risks associated with their consumption.

“Think before you vape. Know the hidden dangers of e-cigarettes,” the Ministry said in a video message.

By law, the sale, distribution and advertising of e-cigarettes is prohibited in Qatar.

More than 37 million young people worldwide smoke e-cigarettes. According to published data, the prevalence of electronic cigarette use among tobacco users in Qatar is around 11%.

The ministry has warned that e-cigarettes contain toxic chemicals and urged people to stop smoking e-cigarettes.

In a visual description the ministry has highlighted the negative effects resulting from the use of electronic smoking devices, which include vapes, vape pens, e-cigarettes and e-shisha. These can cause health risks, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, gum, mouth and throat sores, nicotine addiction and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Smoking doubles a person’s risk of developing coronary heart disease and increases the risk of long-term lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It is also responsible for almost 90% of cases of lung cancer.

The MoPH warning is part of efforts by the health authorities to curb the use of e-cigarettes. They continue to warn that vaping is not a recognised method to quit smoking, lacks scientific backing and is not endorsed as a smoking cessation aid by the US Food and Drug Administration.

In Qatar, authorities have implemented robust tobacco control measures, such as comprehensive smoking bans in public places, including indoor areas and certain outdoor spaces. The country has also enforced strict regulations on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship, aiming to reduce tobacco consumption and curb the uptake of smoking among youth.

Awareness campaigns frequently highlight the health risks associated with smoking and advocate for smoke-free environments. Besides, the healthcare system offers resources for smoking cessation, including counselling services and nicotine replacement therapies to support individuals in quitting smoking.

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) provide smoking cessation services. The PHCC provides the service across 15 health centres and Tobacco Control Center at HMC offers smoking cessation services.

