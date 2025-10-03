The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has confirmed that the Iranian bottled water brand Uranus Star, recently withdrawn from markets in some neighbouring countries following reports of consumer poisoning, is not sold in Qatar.

The product is not imported into Qatar, it assured the public, adding that all food items and bottled water entering Qatar undergo strict inspection to ensure safety, quality, and compliance with health standards. It urged the public to refrain from spreading rumours and to rely solely on information from official sources.

