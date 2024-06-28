RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud has confirmed that the Kingdom has harnessed all its capabilities and made exceptional efforts through proactive security plans to combat drugs and arrest smugglers and traffickers. It has also achieved many successes in confronting this scourge and its dangers.



Writing on his account on the X platform, he stressed that the efforts of the Ministry of Interior continue to forcefully and firmly confront everything that threatens the security and stability of Saudi Arabia.



The minister affirmed that the security authorities in Saudi Arabia are firmly confronting drugs, explaining that targeting society with this scourge is considered one of the most dangerous targeting tools, so "we will not allow smugglers and drug dealers to target young people in any manner." He praised the citizens' awareness and role in combating drugs through reporting to the authorities about drug smugglers and their activities. All such reports are treated with complete confidentiality, the minister added.



Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Mohammad Al-Bassami said: "The Saudi government sensed the danger of the drug scourge and has paid great attention to protecting its people, caring for their rights, and resolutely confronting everything that might undermine the security of the nation and corrupt the minds of its people."



To combat this dangerous scourge that destabilizes countries, he said security services must develop their tools and methods and keep pace with the technological revolution. To confront this type of crime, they need to utilize modern technical means and artificial intelligence algorithms, he added.



Al-Bassami urged caution against its dangers and called for supporting official efforts by contributing all available capabilities to confront the challenges and protect societies.



Director General of Drug Control, Major General Al-Qarni said World Anti-Drug Day on June 26 every year comes to spread and increase awareness about the negative effects of drugs and the dangers resulting from their abuse. Saudi Arabia is one of the leading countries in the field of drug control, with its vision, insight, and intense efforts to limit its spread to protect future generations and all society from the dangers of this scourge and its dire consequences.

