JEDDAH — The General Directorate of Public Security has announced the implementation of regulations for Hajj, requiring residents who wish to enter Makkah to obtain a permit from the relevant authorities, effective from Saturday, May 4, 2024.



This enforcement will occur at security checkpoints leading to the Holy Capital, where individuals without the proper permits will be turned away. The directive emphasizes the need for permits to enter workplaces in the Holy Sites, residences in the Holy Capital, or to perform Umrah or Hajj.



These routine measures are part of the annual efforts to organize the influx of pilgrims and residents during the Hajj season, ensuring safety and order.

