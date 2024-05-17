RIYADH — People in Saudi Arabia can now report minor accident cases through registering on the Ministry of Interior’s electronic platform Absher. This is among a number of new Absher online services launched by Public Security Director Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami in a ceremony held at the Public Security headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday. The ceremony was held under the patronage of Minister of the Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif.



The other Public Security online services included the transfer of vehicle ownership from a company to an individual; the individual auction service; the number plate transfer service; the service of reporting incidents of financial fraud committed on bank cards (MADA); the service for extending the deadline for payment of traffic violations; customs card display service; the service of verification of the certificate proving no accident took place outside the Kingdom; the developed portal service for traffic services, and the number plate replacement service.



The launch of these services comes as an extension of the Ministry of Interior’s digital transformation journey, and Public Security’s efforts to automate services. This contributes to providing electronic services and digital solutions to citizens, expatriates and visitors so as to enable them save their time and effort, and complete procedures smoothly and easily, through strategic partnerships with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and the National Information Center.

