Riyadh – United International Transportation Company (Budget Saudi) and SAMACO Automotive penned a strategic partnership agreement, according to a press release.

Budget Saudi purchased 100 T-Roc cars to form a significant part of their rental fleet, boosting their service offerings to customers.

Volkswagen's T-Roc model is known in the auto industry for its safety, durability, popularity, design, and performance.

Mohammed Raffa, the esteemed CEO of SAMACO, commented: " We are extremely thrilled to see our T-Roc cars becoming a substantial part of Budget's fleet. We eagerly look forward to a long-term and fruitful partnership with Budget Saudi."

Fawaz Danish, Group CEO of Budget Saudi, asserted: "We are committed to providing our customers with top-quality vehicles, and the Volkswagen T-Roc is a perfect embodiment of this commitment.”

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Budget Saudi recorded higher net profits at SAR 69.71 million, compared to SAR 69.31 million in Q1-23.

