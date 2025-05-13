Tunis: President Kais Saied met on Monday Minister of Transport, Rachid Amri, at the Carthage Palace.

During the meeting, the Head of State discussed the reconstruction of the public transport sector, particularly the imminent arrival of new buses to alleviate citizens' commuting hardships while awaiting the full restoration of this system, which has been nearly dismantled nationwide, according to a statement from the Presidency.

Rhe Head of State ordered remove all obstacles to ensure these buses arrive in Tunisia as soon as possible. The meeting also addressed the ongoing issues at Tunisair, including recent disruptions to flight schedules.

President Kais Saied emphasised the need for structural reforms to restore the prestige of this historic national carrier, asserting that its privatisation is non-negotiable, despite some openly advocating for it.

He similarly ruled out relocating Tunis-Carthage International Airport, as it had been canvassed some time ago.

The Head of State concluded by affirming that Tunisia's public companies and establishments are not for sale, declaring that Tunisair will remain a source of national pride, excelling in air and ground services. He stressed that Tunisia is waging a war of national liberation, where the country's supreme interest must override all other considerations.

