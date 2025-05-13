MUSCAT: Asyad Group announced the launch of its “Global Impact Disclosure Framework”, marking it as the first Omani company and second global logistics provider to disclose its sustainability impact through the global framework established by the Impact Disclosure Taskforce, in collaboration with J P Morgan’s Development Finance Institution.

As one of the first logistics providers in the region to adopt this advanced global framework, Asyad is setting new standards for evaluating the impact of its development projects in relation to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This disclosure bolsters global financial market confidence and catalysis more green investments in Oman.

The launch was announced during Asyad Group’s participation in the Oman Sustainability Week 2025, where Asyad was also awarded the Platinum Award in ESG, for the second consecutive year, in recognition of its leading role in embedding sustainability standards across its operations and their innovative green logistics solutions that contribute to Oman’s Net-Zero 2050 goals.

Essam al Sheibany, Vice President of Sustainability at Asyad Group, emphasised that this disclosure reflects the Group’s deep commitment to sustainable development and effective governance, stating: “We believe that transparency is the foundation of real progress.

This framework provides clearer visibility into the environmental and social impact of our logistics investments, enabling stronger partnerships and reinforcing our role in shaping a low-emissions, future-ready logistics sector.

