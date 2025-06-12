Oman’s first solar-powered community launched

AL KHABOURAH: In a landmark development, the initial phase of Oman’s first eco-friendly residential community was launched here on Wednesday for families affected by Cyclone Shaheen in Al Batinah North Governorate. The launch was held under the auspices of Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, and Dr Laila bint Ahmed al Najjar, Minister of Social Development.

Developed by local charity association Dar Al Atta’a, the neighbourhood dubbed as Hay Al Atta’a (Al Atta’a Neighbourhood), is located in San’aa Bani Ghafir, Wilayat of Al Khabourah.

The eco-friendly integrated neighbourhood, spanning an area of 1,000 m2, will include 36 solar-powered residential units, a community centre, commercial shops and a mosque.

It is the result of collaboration between the association, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, the Office of the Governor of Al Batinah North, and the Municipality of Al Khabourah, with support from the local community.

Speaking to the Observer, Founder and Chairperson of Dar Al Atta’a Association, Maryam bint Issa al Zadjaliyah, shared that the initiative was born in the aftermath of Cyclone Shaheen in 2021.

“The idea for Hay Atta’a emerged in the wake of Cyclone Shaheen. In response, the association launched a fundraising campaign through which we were able to collect RO 1 million. As an organisation, we always strive to develop sustainable projects. Rather than providing short-term aid like food or furnishings, we envisioned a long-lasting solution — to build permanent homes for families severely impacted by the cyclone, especially those who lacked the means to rebuild on their own,” she said.

Significantly, the use of green energy is the most significant feature of the neighbourhood, said the Chairperson of Dar Al Atta’a Association. “Without a doubt, the most significant is the use of green energy. It reduces residents’ electricity costs, and if they generate a surplus, they can sell it back to the government. This approach hasn’t been implemented in this area before, so it’s an exciting innovation.” In addition to solar power, the neighbourhood is also equipped with a sustainable wastewater management system, designed to reduce and recycle water use.

When asked why the association opted to build an eco-friendly neighbourhood, instead of conventional housing, she emphasised that the project’s goal was to introduce a new model for sustainable, community-centred living. “As an association, we always strive to remain attuned to current developments. With this project, our goal extended beyond sustainability — we wanted to create a lifestyle, a holistic way of living.”

The first phase of the project witnessed the inauguration of 36 eco-friendly residential units, each spanning an area of approximately 272m2. The five-bedroom homes are equipped with 48 solar panels each. According to officials, residents are expected to occupy the units soon.

The second phase of the project, which is currently under development, will include a community centre, commercial shops and a mosque. It is expected to be ready within two years.

