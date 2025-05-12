Five companies have been named as preferred bidders or the development of Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) liquid bulk and green fuel terminals in the South Dunes Precinct of the Port of Richards Bay for a 25-year concession period.

Five companies have been named as preferred bidders or the development of Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) liquid bulk and green fuel terminals in the South Dunes Precinct of the Port of Richards Bay for a 25-year concession period

The development, worth approximately R17bn, is integral to expanding the port’s liquid bulk handling capacity while advancing South Africa’s energy transition.

5 preferred bidders

Following a Request for Proposals (RFP) issued on 6 December 2023 under the Section 56 process of the National Ports Act (No. 12 of 2005), TNPA has awarded preferred bidder status to five companies to develop five liquid bulk terminals.

The successful preferred bidders are:



- KZN Oils (Pty) Ltd



- Linsen Nambi (Pty) Ltd



- Protank (Pty) Ltd



- Bidvest/Mnambithi Consortium



- KNGM Engineering (Pty) Ltd.

The project will entail funding, design, development, construction, operation, maintenance and transfer of the liquid bulk terminals for a 25-year concession period.

The sites will be designed to handle various petrochemical products that are critical for the economy of the country, including but not limited to diesel, petroleum, jet fuel, marine fuels, biofuel, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), pure butane, pure propane, base oils and bitumen.

TNPA’s masterplan for KZN

This forms part of TNPA’s masterplan for its KZN ports, aligned with the broader Transnet Segment Strategy.

In making the announcement, the Richards Bay Port manager captain, Dennis Mqadi, emphasises the significance of this milestone.

“The award of preferred bidders for the South Dunes Precinct development is a major milestone in strengthening the Port of Richards Bay’s position as a premier liquid bulk and green fuel hub.

“Securing long-term investment in critical infrastructure ensures the port remains globally competitive while contributing to South Africa’s energy security objectives.”

Private sector investment

The South Dunes Precinct development aligns with TNPA’s commitment to attract private-sector investment, modernising terminal infrastructure and ensuring long-term sustainability.

By enhancing the port’s terminal capacity, the development will enable economic growth, job creation, and allow opportunities for new entrants to participate in terminal operations.

Negotiations to conclude the Terminal Operator Agreements will now commence accordingly.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).