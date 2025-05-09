RIYADH — Dr. Omaimah Bamasag, deputy of Transport Enablement at the Transport General Authority (TGA), revealed that the self-driving taxi project will be launched in Riyadh soon.

"This will represent a qualitative step towards a smart and sustainable future in the transportation sector," she said while attending a session titled "Smarter cities, smarter services: How artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things are reshaping the future" at the UJ 2025 Artificial Intelligence Conference, organized by the University of Jeddah.



Dr. Bamasag stated that five cities across the Kingdom have been identified as self driving-friendly, with physical and digital infrastructure, including autonomous trucks, autonomous cars, taxis, and drones.



She revealed that the TGA has established a Future Mobility Committee, chaired by the deputy minister of transport, and representatives from relevant government agencies as its members. The committee coordinates and organizes efforts, strategies, and projects, and develops a roadmap for mobility in the Kingdom. This committee has 120 projects, 16 of which relate to enabling smart mobility powered by artificial intelligence.



Dr. Bamasag also noted that the Kingdom is working on numerous transportation projects. Over the past two days, public transportation using electric buses was launched in Tabuk and Jeddah, bringing the number of cities offering public transportation services to 17.

