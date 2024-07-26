RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Commerce has announced the recall of 12,706 Toyota and Lexus vehicles due to a defect in the crankshaft alloy, which may lead to loss of engine torque or complete engine shutdown while driving, increasing the risk of an accident.



The recall includes 11,325 Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles from the 2022-2023 models and 1,381 Lexus LX600 & LX500 vehicles from the 2022-2023 models.



The local dealer will notify the owners of the affected vehicles by phone and mail to schedule the necessary repairs free of charge.



The ministry urged users of the recalled vehicles to contact the local dealer, Abdul Latif Jameel Company at the toll-free numbers 8004400055 for Land Cruisers and 8001220022 for Lexus.



The Ministry of Commerce also advised vehicle owners to check if their vehicle's chassis number is included in the recall campaign through the Defective Product Recall Center website.

