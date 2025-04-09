RIYADH — The General Department of Traffic has warned that only 10 days are remaining to expire the grace period for the payment of the discounted traffic fines.

The department called on those concerned to take advantage of the 50 percent discount on traffic violations accumulated before April 18, 2024, and pay them before the April 18. 2025 deadline, as the fines will revert to their original value after that date.



According to the grace period, announced on April 18, 2024, 50 percent discount in traffic fines allows the perpetrators to make payment of fines either in one lump sum or separately for each violation. As per the previous royal directive, the reduction covered all violations committed before April 18, 2024 and all accumulated traffic fines must be settled within six months starting from April 18 until October 18, 2024 so as to benefit from this reduction.



In October 2024, the Ministry of Interior announced the extension of the grace period for the payment of a 50 percent reduction in accumulated traffic fines for another six months. This was in implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



According to the directive of the highest authorities, the new grace period will end on April 18, 2025.



According to the royal decree, enforced by the Ministry of Interior, committing any of four specific violations during the reduction period would disqualify offenders from receiving the discount. These violations are drifting, driving under the influence of drugs or banned substances, exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h on roads with a speed limit of 120 km/h, or by more than 30 km/h on roads with a speed limit of 140 km/h.



