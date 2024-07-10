Riyadh – Najm for Insurance Services Company (Najm) has announced a new telematics initiative to improve road safety in Saudi Arabia.

The initiative is powered by advanced mobility analytics technologies, and encourages safer driving practices, according to a press release.

Najm has partnered with Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), renowned for its AI-driven DriveWell Fusion platform for mobility analytics, and AiGeNiX, a leader in artificial intelligence-based analytics with a strong presence in Saudi Arabia and regional markets.

This collaboration aims to provide world-class information solutions, analyse and process advanced driving data, and deliver actionable insights to reduce accidents and enhance road safety.

Najm’s telematics initiative introduces an advanced mechanism for assessing driving behavior across the Kingdom.

Telematics is a term that combines telecommunications and informatics, describing the use of communications and information technology to transmit, store, and receive data from devices to remote objects over a network.

The technology collects and analyses data to evaluate drivers' risk levels against accepted standards. By installing a smart device in the vehicle, the system measures various driving elements such as speed, acceleration, braking, handling turns, and adherence to traffic regulations.

Mohammed Y. Al Shehri, CEO of Najm, said: “This initiative will help reduce crashes and death rates, and protect everyone from road hazards, helping meet the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.”

William V. Powers, Co-founder and CEO of CMT, commented: “With our DriveWell Fusion platform, we can provide insights into driving behaviours that not only help reduce crashes and save lives in Saudi Arabia, but inspire the next generation of infrastructure projects across the kingdom.”

