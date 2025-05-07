Savola Group posted 45.75% lower net profits at SAR 189.16 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared with SAR 348.71 million in Q1-24.

Revenues stood at SAR 7.59 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2025, up 6.29% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 7.14 billion, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.63 in Q1-25 from SAR 0.39 a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits retreated by 97.96% from SAR 9.30 billion in Q4-24, while the revenues hiked by 24.77% from SAR 6.08 billion.

As of 31 December 2024, the net profits jumped by 1,009% YoY to SAR 9.97 billion from SAR 899.20 million.

