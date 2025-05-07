Arab Finance: GIZ Egypt hosted a landmark Digital Transformation Forum, with the participation of key government officials, private sector pioneers, and leading industry experts, as per an emailed press release.

Held in Cairo, the high-profile event underscores a concerted national effort to empower Egypt's industrial sector through the adoption of cutting-edge Industry 4.0 technologies.

Esteemed representatives from pivotal organizations including the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), the Industrial Modernization Center (IMC), and the Chamber of Information Technology and Communication (CIT).

This is along with Banque Du Caire (BDC), the Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology (E-JUST), as well as industry leaders such as INTEGRATION International Management Consultants GmbH, the Egyptian Association for Industrial Technology (Egypt4Industry), and the Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries Company (EIPICO).

Bringing together over 70 influential stakeholders, the event was a dynamic platform for fostering awareness, sharing practical applications of Industry 4.0.

