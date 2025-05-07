The Government of Cape Verde has officially launched Tech Park Cape Verde (TechPark CV), a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation strategy. Designed as a centre of excellence for technology companies, the park is part of Cape Verde’s broader ambition to establish itself as the “Tech Islands of West Africa” — a regional hub connecting West Africa, Europe, and the Americas through digital services and innovation.

The €45.59 million investment, funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), represents nearly 2% of Cape Verde’s GDP. It reflects the country’s commitment to diversifying its economy and strengthening its position in the global digital economy.

TechPark CV is expected to stimulate technological growth both within Cape Verde and across the region. Currently home to 23 companies, it has the capacity to host up to 1,500 workers. Equipped with advanced infrastructure, the park is designed to nurture technology enterprises, foster collaboration with academic institutions, and create job opportunities for local talent — reinforcing Cape Verde’s workforce development and economic resilience.

Two campuses make up TechPark CV: one located in Praia on Santiago Island and the other in Mindelo on São Vicente Island. Inauguration ceremonies are being held on both campuses this week:

May 5th, 2025 – Praia Campus, Santiago Island

May 6th, 2025 – Mindelo Campus, São Vicente Island

The Praia inauguration has drawn over 300 companies, including more than 100 international firms, along with major global players such as Intel, Microsoft, and Smart Africa. This high-level participation underscores international interest in Cape Verde’s growing technology sector.

The event brings together prominent figures from government, industry, and tech to discuss the future of digital transformation across Africa. National representatives, including Prime Minister H.E. Ulisses Correia e Silva, are attending alongside international leaders such as Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, highlighting the event’s regional importance.

A key highlight of the inauguration is a panel featuring leaders from the global tech industry. Among the participants are representatives from Intel, Microsoft, and Smart Africa, as well as Elisabeth Moreno, former French Minister and tech executive. Despite diverse backgrounds, they all share a focus on innovation, technology, and Africa’s digital future.

TechPark CV features modern, sustainable infrastructure such as coworking and business centres, data and training facilities, and a conference centre — all equipped with high-speed connectivity and international-standard digital services. Its strategic mid-Atlantic location enables partnerships and investment opportunities that span three continents.

A central goal of the park is to advance emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, fintech, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT). These efforts are backed by strong government support and competitive tax incentives. As a Special Economic Zone for Technologies (ZEET), TechPark CV offers benefits including VAT and import tax exemptions, and a reduced 2.5% corporate tax rate for eligible companies.

Aligned with its regional strategy, TechPark CV will also work with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to promote innovation across the region. The initiative emphasizes digital inclusion and sustainable growth, reflecting Cape Verde’s morabeza — a cultural ethos of hospitality and openness that underpins an inclusive environment for innovation.

Carlos Monteiro, President of TechPark CV, said:

“TechPark CV is the realisation of our ambition to transform Cape Verde into a technology hub for West Africa. Our unique mid-Atlantic location creates a gateway for investments and business opportunities linking Africa, Europe and the Americas. The spirit of morabeza lies at the heart of what we’re building – a welcoming environment where innovators from different backgrounds and cultures can collaborate and thrive together. Through this project, we’re not just building a digital hub; we’re fostering a community where technology drives economic growth and sustainable development for Cape Verde and our international partners.”

