SoftwareOne, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, announces that its ambitious near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The SBTi plays a vital role in combating climate change by ensuring corporate climate action is grounded in scientific recommendations.

The SBTi evaluated SoftwareOne’s Scope 1, 2, and 3 near-term targets and determined that its targets are in line with the latest climate science to limit global warming as outlined in the Paris Agreement.

“These ambitious targets reflect our belief that technology companies have a responsibility to adopt meaningful, science-based goals. We have aligned our targets to the needs of our growing business,” said SoftwareOne Co-CEO Raphael Erb. “We’re proud to stand with global leaders driving real change for a more resilient future.”

SoftwareOne commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% by FY2030 from a 2024 base year. SoftwareOne also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from fuel- and energy-related activities, waste generated in operations and business travel 25% within the same time frame. Finally, SoftwareOne states that 75% of its suppliers by emissions covering purchased goods and services, capital goods and upstream transportation and distribution will have science-based targets by FY2030. More details on SoftwareOne’s targets are on the SBTi website: SBTi Target Dashboard.

SoftwareOne combined with Crayon to create one company on 3 July 2025. Given the recency of the transaction’s conclusion and the ongoing integration, SoftwareOne and Crayon have opted to set separate science-based targets in the interim.

About SoftwareOne and Crayon

SoftwareOne and Crayon have joined forces to become a global, AI-powered software and cloud solutions provider. With a presence in over 70 countries and a team of around 13,000 professionals, the combined organization brings together global scale and local expertise to help clients reduce costs, accelerate growth, and navigate complex IT environments with confidence. Leveraging deep capabilities in cloud, software, data, and AI, the company empowers organizations to modernize, innovate, and unlock the full value of their technology investments. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol SWON.

