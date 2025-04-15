Arab Finance: Dr. Greiche Group announces a new EGP 500 million investment to build a high-tech automotive glass complex in 10th of Ramadan City, aligning with Egypt’s national strategy to localize advanced industries and reduce the domestic production gap, as per an emailed press release.

Spanning 25,000 square meters, the new facility will be added to the group’s existing operations and is expected to begin production in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026.

The plant aims to become the most advanced of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa and to serve growing demand from Original Equipment Manufacturers across local, regional, and international markets.

Equipped with state-of-the-art smart technologies from Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and China, the facility will process ultra-thin automotive glass—down to 2.1 mm thick—catering to rising demand from electric vehicle manufacturers.

The plant will also introduce digital printing capabilities for OEM clients and thermal technologies previously unavailable in the region.

The investment will generate over 500 direct jobs and approximately 150 indirect ones, supporting both the local community and Egypt’s broader industrial development plans.

Dr. Greiche Group plans to produce complex glass components never before manufactured in the region, including thermal roofs and solar rear panels.

These products aim to support global shifts toward green mobility and energy-efficient solutions.

