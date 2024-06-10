Saudi Arabia - OMODA and JAECOO, the two International automotive brands under the Chery Group, one of the leading automobile manufacturers in China, announced the opening of their new 6,000-square-meter spare parts warehouse in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.



This marks a significant milestone as #JAECOO and #OMODA becomes the first automotive brands from China to enter the Saudi market directly, bypassing the need for a local agent and have established their international head office here in Riyadh.



The new warehouse in Dammam is stocked with more than 3,000 SKUs, covering 100% of the parts needed for the company's new vehicle models - the OMODA C5 and the JAECOO J7 - which are currently being showcased at POP-UP stores across different malls in the Kingdom. For Jeddah, the POP-UP store will be in Yasmin Mall. For Riyadh, there will be two malls with the display, The Nakheel Mall and the View Mall and for the Dammam/Khober region, the pop-up store is set in the Nakheel Mall Dammam.



"This investment demonstrates the company’s commitment to the Saudi Arabian market and our dedication to providing our customers with exceptional sales, service, and parts availability," said [Scott Wang - CEO]. "By establishing a direct presence, we aim to stay closer to our customers, ensuring all dealings are transparent and the prices offered are the true best vehicle prices", he added.



The new Dammam warehouse was set up in collaboration with the globally recognized transportation and logistics giant MAERSK and will utilize SENDDEX express delivery. This will ensure rapid delivery, enabling OMODA and JAECOO owners in Saudi Arabia to receive spare parts within 48 hours, significantly reducing lead times and improving the overall customer service experience. Not only this, OMODA JAECOO also signed and established cooperation with CASTROL. Also, the company has MID partnered (MIDEAST AUTO SERVICE) 24/7 emergency roadside assistance.



OMODA and JAECOO International plan to have more than 20 Showrooms with all 3s facilities, and sales service Spare parts across the Kingdom by the end of 2024, making it convenient for customers to access their services in their local regions.



In addition to the Dammam warehouse, #OMODA and #JAECOO KSA will be opening a new 6,000-square-meter spare parts warehouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with operations commencing in July 2024. This will further enhance parts availability and response capabilities in the GCC region.



