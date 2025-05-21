DOHA— Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef highlighted Saudi Arabia's swift progress in localizing the automotive industry during his participation in a dialogue session at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha on Wednesday. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia would become a re-export hub with its rapid transformation taking place in the automobile industry.

The minister highlighted the Kingdom's emergence as a key player in car re-exports, driven by advancements in infrastructure and logistics services. He also discussed the Kingdom's focus on the future of the electric vehicle industry to achieve the goals of transitioning to clean energy, as per the goals of Vision 2030.

Alkhorayef noted that industrial transformation, the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, and the deployment of applications from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including AI and robotics, requires a robust digital infrastructure. He pointed out that the Kingdom has made substantial progress in this area through targeted investments in digital infrastructure and the implementation of regulations and laws to ensure privacy and cybersecurity.

He stated that 2024 saw a significant leap in the performance of non-oil exports, with their contribution to GDP rising from 16 percent to 25 percent. This achievement stems from effective government policies, a favorable investment environment, and active engagement from the private sector.

Speaking at a dialogue session during the Qatar Economic Forum, Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim underscored the continued efforts to implement reforms aimed at improving the business environment and enhancing investment opportunities in the Kingdom, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

Alibrahim explained how the Kingdom is restructuring its economy for the long term, transitioning from a consumption-based model to a more complex and productive one, while continuing to attract global capital and talent. The minister emphasized that Vision 2030 is not merely a plan but a transformative journey, underpinned by institutional efficiency and effective decision-making.

