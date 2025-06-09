UAE - In the past, the purchase of a car was driven by utility, brand reputation, or resale value. Today, it's steered by something far more personal: lifestyle.

In cities like Dubai, where luxury, design, and technology shape consumer behavior, mobility is becoming a reflection of one’s identity, rather than a mechanical choice.

This new paradigm is forcing automakers to think differently—not only about how they engineer vehicles, but how they embed them into the aspirations, routines, and values of modern drivers. At the forefront of this evolution are two Chinese car brands owned by Chery International - Omoda & Jaecoo.

Unlike traditional car brands, Omoda & Jaecoo is created not to compete in the past - but to serve the preferences of a new generation of drivers who value experience over horsepower, emotional connection over features, and environmental consciousness over excess, said its Regional Brand Manager Alaa Shata.

Omoda, in particular, was conceived as a design-first, culture-forward brand. Its ethos mirrors the lifestyle of digitally native, urban consumers who want their vehicle to match the rest of their curated world - from the phone in their hand to the clothes they wear.

The Omoda C5, for instance, features not just smart technology, but a bold visual identity, clean lines, and an unmistakable road presence that resonates with a generation attuned to aesthetics and social visibility.

Globally, this shift is evident: a Capgemini study found that 72% of consumers under 35 see the car as an extension of their personal brand.

"In a city like Dubai, that number is arguably even higher. Cars are not simply owned—they’re worn, displayed, and photographed. This has made automotive design and tech integration as important as engine specs and emissions ratings," observed Shata.

On the other end of the spectrum, Jaecoo appeals to a more grounded - but no less lifestyle-focused - demographic: individuals who crave freedom, exploration, and purpose-built elegance.

For example, the Jaecoo J8 doesn’t just promise off-road capability - it delivers an immersive luxury experience in remote terrain, with features like air suspension, customizable mood lighting, and terrain-response AI systems that adapt to everything from dunes to mountain roads.

This growing convergence of adventure and affluence aligns strongly with the UAE’s rising affinity for experiential luxury. Recent studies report that younger luxury consumers globally are shifting away from traditional assets and toward emotionally resonant purchases - experiences, status symbols, and identity-driven brands.

Jaecoo sits perfectly at this intersection: a lifestyle SUV that’s as suited for Jumeirah as it is for Jebel Jais.

What distinguishes both brands is their ability to speak the language of modern living - whether through user experience, digital personalization, or aesthetics.

Omoda & Jaecoo isn’t pushing a product - it’s inviting consumers into a world. Their launch strategy in the UAE, from curated showrooms to immersive test drives and community engagement, reflects a model where mobility is embedded in culture, not separated from it.

As Dubai positions itself not just as a mobility hub but as a global influencer in design, luxury, and innovation, vehicles that align with that vision will shape what we drive, how we drive, and why we drive. Brands that understand this will win the next generation of drivers - not by selling them a machine, but by offering them a mindset.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).