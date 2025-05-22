Toyota has officially launched the sixth-generation RAV4 in Japan, marking the global debut of the automaker’s latest compact SUV platform.

The new model – available in both hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants – introduces several technological upgrades, positioning the RAV4 for stronger competitiveness in electrified markets worldwide, including South Africa.

The new RAV4 will be rolled out across more than 180 markets globally. South African availability will be confirmed closer to the local launch.

Shift toward software-defined vehicles

Toyota has equipped the 2025 RAV4 with its new Arene software platform, developed by Woven by Toyota. The platform marks the brand’s entry into the software-defined vehicle (SDV) space – allowing for over-the-air updates to safety features, multimedia systems, and user interfaces.

This reflects a broader industry shift as OEMs seek to future-proof models and monetise software-led services. Enhanced voice recognition, a customisable infotainment home screen, and expanded Toyota Safety Sense features are now standard.

Stronger electrification, new V2H capabilities

The PHEV model now includes DC fast charging and an extended electric-only range of up to 150km, up from 95km in the outgoing model. Notably, the PHEV variant now offers vehicle-to-home (V2H) capability, which allows it to serve as a backup power source during outages – a feature with growing relevance in markets with grid instability.

Performance enhancements include 12% more motor output in the PHEV and component upgrades in the HEV, such as a revised transaxle and power control unit for improved acceleration and fuel efficiency.

Global design strategy and segment positioning

The new model is offered in three styling derivatives – Core, Adventure and GR Sport – aimed at broadening consumer appeal across urban, off-road and performance segments. Design updates include increased cargo capacity, modular interior elements, and improved visibility for daily usability.

From a retail and aftermarket perspective, the extended capabilities of the PHEV, combined with modular platform improvements and growing consumer interest in hybrids, are likely to influence both dealer strategies and fleet procurement decisions.

Further information on South African specifications, trim levels, and distribution timelines is expected in the coming months.

