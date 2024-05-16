RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that fines for entering Makkah for performing Hajj without a permit may reach up to SR100,000 in the event of the repetition of the violation.



The ministry stated that SR10,000 fine will be slapped on anyone who enters Makkah without a Hajj permit during the period from Dhul Qada 25, 1445 corresponding to June 2, 2024, until Dhul Hijjah 14, corresponding to June 20.



The penalties will be imposed on anyone who caught without a Hajj permit within the holy city of Makkah, the Central Haram Area, the Holy Sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, the Haramain train station in Rusayfah, security control centers, pilgrims’ grouping centers and temporary security control centers. The penalties will be imposed on those who violate the regulations and instructions issued by the ministry in this regard.



According to the ministry, a fine of SR10,000 will be slapped on violators, including Saudi citizens, expatriates and visitors caught within the specific geographical area in Makkah without having a Hajj permit. The ministry confirmed that it will double the fine against violators, reaching up to SR100,000 in the event of repeating the violation. Expatriates among the violators will be deported to their country and a ban on reentering the Kingdom will be imposed on them in accordance with the periods specified by law.



The ministry underlined the need for adhering to Hajj regulations and instructions so that the pilgrims can perform their rituals in ease and comfort. The ministry stated earlier that the penalty for anyone who is caught transporting violators of Hajj regulations and instructions is imprisonment for a period of up to six months and a maximum fine of SR50,000.



The penalties also include demanding confiscation of the vehicle used to transport the violators through a judicial ruling, and deportation of the violating transporter if he is an expatriate after serving the jail term and payment of fine and he will be banned from reentering the Kingdom according to the periods specified by law. Fines will be increased in accordance with the number of violators who were provided with transportation.

