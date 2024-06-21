MAKKAH — Saudi Arabia has begun preparations for Hajj 1446 H/2025 season at the Closing Ceremony of the current Hajj season.



Dr. Tawfig Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, highlighted the achievements of the current year and detailed the groundwork for the upcoming pilgrimage season.



Dr. Al-Rabiah underscored the importance of early and meticulous planning, noting the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, and the vigilant oversight of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



"Key initiatives such as the "No Hajj without a permit" campaign were pivotal to ensuring there were no issues of illegal pilgrims in residences and camps. Additionally, the "Nusuk Card" facilitated efficient services for pilgrims with comprehensive data and features."



The minister also announced the release of preliminary arrangements and the timetable for Hajj 1446 H.



In recognition of the "Labaytum Award" winners, priority camp allocations in the Holy zones will be provided from Thursday onward.



This announcement marks the beginning of preparations for the 2025 Hajj season, ensuring that pilgrims will have a seamless and well-organized experience.

