JEDDAH — The Historic Jeddah Program has achieved milestones in the first phase of its strategic plan, focusing on revitalizing the region as a hub for business and cultural activities while preserving its unique architectural heritage.



Key achievements include transforming the living space to attract business and cultural projects, enhancing natural components like seafronts and green spaces, and highlighting the region's historical significance. A total of 233 heritage buildings were reinforced and rescued, with 58 buildings fully restored, while 35 were equipped and rehabilitated.



Archaeological discoveries were made across four excavation sites, unearthing over 25,000 artifacts, including ceramics, shell materials, and building materials dating back to the early Islamic period. Among the notable findings were wooden pieces from the Mosque of Othman bin Affan, which date back to the seventh century AD.



Significant restoration efforts have also been completed in iconic areas such as Beit Jokhdar and Beit Al-Balad courtyards. Public spaces, including Al-Nada Market and Gold Street, have been restored, while international art sculptures and vast green landscapes have been introduced in Al-Arbaeen Lake Park.



In line with sustainability and security efforts, the program employed 937 security personnel to ensure the safety of visitors and property, resulting in a 250% increase in response efficiency.



Launched in 2021 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Historic Jeddah Program aims to preserve the cultural and architectural legacy of the region, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s goal to transform Jeddah into a global heritage destination.

