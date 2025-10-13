RIYADH — The Saudi Heritage Commission has announced the registration of 1,516 new archaeological sites in the National Antiquities Register, increasing the total sites to 11,577.



This addition reflects Saudi Arabia's rich and diverse heritage and demonstrates the commission's commitment to documenting and preserving archaeological sites across Saudi Arabia.

The new sites are distributed across several regions: Riyadh region with 1,174 sites, Al-Baha with 184 sites, Tabuk with 85 sites, Northern Borders with 70 sites, and three sites in Jeddah.



The commission aimed to enhance the archaeological database and ensure the sustainability of these sites for future generations, thereby strengthening national identity and cultural heritage.



Citizens and residents are urged to report unregistered archaeological sites through the Archaeological Site Reporting service, as well as through the commission's official social media accounts, and local branches.

This initiative fosters community partnership in protecting and developing national heritage.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).