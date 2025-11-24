The Museums Commission announced that the Red Sea Museum will open to the public on December 6, 2025, in the heart of Historic Jeddah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Housed in the restored Bab Al-Bunt building, a regional landmark which once served as the gateway to Saudi Arabia, the museum will serve as a cultural anchor for the region, dedicated to preserving and sharing the Red Sea’s tangible, intangible, and natural heritage.

Visitors will experience a world-class museum that blends historic architecture with cutting-edge design, innovation, and inclusive storytelling.

Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Museums Commission Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan affirmed that the Red Sea Museum embodies the Kingdom’s commitment to safeguarding and preserving the national heritage, and to building a cultural infrastructure that enhances quality of life through culture, the arts, and education, while empowering creatives in support of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Red Sea Museum is the guardian of the Red Sea’s natural and cultural heritage. It pieces together the region’s stories of cultural exchange, creativity, and connection through an inclusive museum experience, driven by museological expertise, innovation, and the latest museum design and technology.

The museum’s vision is to foster cross-cultural exchange of knowledge, celebrating the diversity of the Red Sea and the legacy of its people through time.

Its mission is to revive Bab Al-Bunt into a world-class museum, dedicated to preserving and celebrating the Red Sea’s rich natural and cultural heritage. It brings communities together through dynamic exhibitions and programming, driven by a commitment to social and environmental sustainability.

The museum is located inside the historic Bab Al-Bunt building, at the point where land meets sea.

The building has been restored according to the highest environmental sustainability standards for heritage conservation, as part of the Quality of Life Programme initiatives supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to elevate the cultural sector’s infrastructure and strengthen its sustainable urban presence. Bab Al-Bunt has retained its architectural spirit and regained its role as Jeddah’s first gateway to the world over the past century.

Today, it returns as a cultural landmark that connects past and present, highlighting Historic Jeddah as a bridge between cultures along the Red Sea coast.

The museum’s permanent collection features over 1,000 artifacts and artworks presented across seven themes in 23 galleries.

These include Al-Bunt, mapping the history and transformation of the Bab Al-Bunt building itself; Salam Upon the Sea, exploring the origins and cultural significance of the Red Sea; Orientation, unearthing the navigation tools and methods used by sailors and travelers; A Living Sea, celebrating the region’s biodiversity and coastal communities; Sea of Abundance, charting the Red Sea’s maritime trade, cartography, and cultural exchange; Sea of Faith, tracing historic journeys to sacred cities and iconic artifacts; and Sea of Inspiration, showcasing artistic interpretations of the Red Sea.

Historic artifacts such as Chinese porcelain, incense burners, coral, jewelry, navigational tools, astrolabes, maps, sacred manuscripts, and photographs are presented alongside modern and contemporary artworks by Saudi, regional, and international artists, creating a dialogue between past and present.

Opening alongside the museum, the inaugural temporary exhibition The Gate of Gates by Saudi artist Moath Alofi, curated by Philippe Cardinal, documents the transformation of Bab Al-Bunt and its role as a gateway between past and present.

The exhibition invites visitors to reflect on the building’s layered history and its renewed role as a cultural landmark.

The Red Sea Museum will also launch with a vibrant public program of workshops, masterclasses, talks, and panel discussions.

Highlights include artisan training through Made in the Red Sea, collaborative sustainability projects such as Red Sea Art, and cultural performances including Music of the Red Sea, a unique symphony and parade celebrating the region’s musical traditions.

The opening of the Red Sea Museum reflects the mission of Historic Jeddah to preserve cultural heritage in a modern, sustainable form while creating opportunities for economic and cultural growth.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).