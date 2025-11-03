RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan announced that Riyadh and Madinah have officially joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

Riyadh was recognized in the field of design, while Madinah earned its place for culinary arts, continuing the Kingdom’s growing representation in the global network of cities recognized for their creativity and innovation.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay praised the newly selected cities, saying they are “leaders in harnessing creativity for urban development,” and emphasized that creativity has become a cornerstone of improving quality of life in cities worldwide.

Saudi Arabia’s inclusion in the network began with Al-Ahsa in 2015 for crafts and folk art, followed by Buraidah in 2021 for culinary arts, highlighting the Kingdom’s diverse cultural presence among the world’s creative cities.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network is a global platform connecting cities that use cultural diversity and creative industries as key drivers of sustainable development. It encompasses seven main fields: crafts and folk art, design, literature, culinary arts, media arts, music, and film.

The network aims to foster collaboration, exchange expertise, and support cultural industries while empowering creators and expanding opportunities across sectors, contributing to the development of more sustainable, innovative, and connected cities.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).