The number of Tunisian pilgrims who have died to date has reached 60, the Tunisian Consulate General in Jeddah said on Monday.

The diplomatic mission in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah are coordinating with the competent Saudi authorities and the families of the pilgrims in order to complete the procedures related to their burial, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, said last week.

