The investment portfolio for the Egyptian human and social development sector covers 3,252 projects, with investments of EGP 118 billion during the current fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat stated.

Investments allocated for the human and social development sector account for 42% of the government’s total investments, with the lion share directed toward the education and health sectors, Al-Mashat noted.

She added that the development financing portfolio comprises 105 projects across various human development sectors, valued at $7 billion.

This came on the sidelines of the second edition of the Global Congress on Population, Health, and Human Development, held in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

