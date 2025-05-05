Egypt - Nermeen Tahoun, economic expert and founding partner of Tahoun Legal Consulting, underscored the growing importance of public-private partnership (PPP) contracts as a critical tool for financing infrastructure and public service projects.

Tahoun emphasized that while a robust legal and institutional framework is essential for the success of PPPs, it is not sufficient on its own. She called for the establishment of a dedicated PPP unit to provide effective oversight and coordination, alongside strong backing from key government entities—particularly the Ministry of Finance and relevant procurement authorities.

She noted that Egypt secured EGP 19.8bn in partnership investments during the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024. These investments spanned various sectors including dry ports, electricity distribution networks, vocational education, and strategic commodity storage. Government statements indicate that six new PPP projects, with a combined value exceeding EGP 27bn, are scheduled to launch in FY 2024/2025.

On a regional level, Tahoun pointed out that PPP investments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region more than doubled, rising from $1.4bn in 2022 to $2.9bn in 2023. Energy projects led the way, comprising around 62% of total PPP initiatives in 2024, with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE emerging as key contributors.

“Several Arab countries have made significant progress in executing PPP projects in essential sectors such as energy, transport, healthcare, and education,” Tahoun said. “Nonetheless, numerous challenges persist—particularly legal and regulatory hurdles, weak institutional capacity, and misaligned incentives between the public and private sectors. These issues continue to impede the effective implementation and scalability of PPP models across the region.”

