Arab Finance: Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir signed a licensing contract for Green Valley Company to promote green transportation, as per a statement.

Under the agreement, Green Valley will provide 100 electric vehicles (EVs), which will be operational in the coming period within the governorates of Cairo and Giza.

This falls within the company’s plan to expand the use of EVs across various governorates.

El-Wazir emphasized that the project contributes to reducing carbon emissions through clean energy transportation using information technology (IT).

It also reflects the state's encouragement of public-private partnerships in implementing development projects and enhancing the quality of life in major cities through safe transportation.

Riad Salem, Chairman of Green Valley, noted that the agreement represents the first phase of the company's plans to invest in the Egyptian market.

He also unveiled plans for localizing the EV industry and its chargers, highlighting Egypt's promising investment environment and the mega infrastructure projects it has implemented.

