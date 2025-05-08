Arab Finance: Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation of Egypt, discussed expanding cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in sustainable agriculture, food security, and climate projects, as per a statement.

In her meeting with AbdulHakim Elwaer, FAO’s Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa, Al-Mashat outlined joint efforts to promote economic development in light of the comprehensive partnership between Egypt and the UN.

Al-Mashat also reviewed the ministry’s priorities and responsibilities to achieve qualitative and sustainable growth.

She noted that the merger of the two Ministries of Planning and Economic Development and International Cooperation contributes to boosting integration between local resources and international partnerships.

The minister also asserted the government's commitment to maximizing the benefits of its constructive partnership with the FAO in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDCF) until 2027.

The program focuses on investment in human capital, inclusive economic development, transparency and governance, women's empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

Al-Mashat highlighted the growth in investments pumped into the agriculture and land reclamation sector within the economic and social development plan, which jumped by 20% during fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, compared to the previous FY.

The two sides reviewed joint efforts within the framework of implementing the national platform for the NWFE program that focuses on interacting water, food, and energy projects. This includes key projects to support sustainability in the water and food sectors, while contributing to enhancing food security efforts in Egypt.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).