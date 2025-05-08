TUNIS: A joint Tunisian and African business council on Wednesday heaped praise on Kuwaiti investments in Africa, saying such financial aid has helped keep economic development and growth across the continent on an upward trajectory.

Kuwait has contributed immensely towards development projects in Africa, through the works of funds and financial institutions that have dabbled into vital sectors running the gamut from energy and education to infrastructure, the council's secretary general Nadia Yaich told KUNA on the sidelines of an African trade and investment forum in the Tunisian capital.

The world's second largest continent has emerged as an attractive destination to Kuwaiti investors, given the "promising" opportunities that exist across a vast array of fields ranging from agriculture and healthcare to food security, the official underlined, citing Africa's conducive environment as the a primary factor behind the flow of foreign investments.

On Kuwaiti and other Gulf Arab investments, she said it mostly centers on the sectors of real estate and tourism, in addition to digital financial services, with the latter having seen the most exponential growth in the African continent, added the official.

She went on to acknowledge Kuwaiti contributions towards economic development and growth in a number of African nations, saying that the Tunisian-African business council aims to propel Kuwait's relations with the African continent to greater levels, while the body's vast knowledge can help open the door for would-be investors.

Gulf Arab investments in Africa, chief among them those from Kuwait, have now become one of the largest contributors towards development across Africa, subsequently allowing the continent to forge "long-term and strategic" partnerships with investors to help usher in economic prosperity, said the official.

