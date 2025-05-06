Arab Finance: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested over €13.8 billion (EGP 790 billion) in the Egyptian economy since 2012, Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation of Egypt, announced.

During her meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of EBRD, Al-Mashat highlighted that more than 86% of these investments were directed to the private sector.

The minister also discussed preparations for the 2025 Annual Meeting and Business Forum, scheduled for May 13th to 15th in London.

Moreover, the meeting addressed the current and future cooperation portfolio between Egypt and the EBRD, in addition to promoting investment in private sector projects.

Al-Mashat outlined the positive indicators of the Egyptian economy, highlighting the state's approach to achieving comprehensive economic development led by the private sector and tradable sectors.

The government exerts efforts to enhance macroeconomic stability and continues to implement structural reforms that stimulate the private sector and create an attractive investment environment, according to Al-Mashat.

She added that the government plans to move forward with the IPO program to maximize returns on state-owned assets.

The minister also pointed out that the government is committed to an investment spending ceiling estimated at approximately EGP 1 trillion for public investments. This aims to lower the state's involvement in economic activities while increasing private sector investments.

Regarding concessional development financing, she noted that the private sector secured $4.2 billion (EGP 212 billion) in development financing during 2024. This marked the highest level in five years, exceeding government financing, which amounted to $3.2 billion (EGP 162 billion).

On her part, EBRD’s president affirmed the bank’s commitment to investing in the local market, which amounted to nearly €1.5 billion (EGP 86 billion) in 2024.

