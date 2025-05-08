Arab Finance: Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) posted a 5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit after tax for the first nine months to March 31st, according to the financial income statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 7th.

Consolidated net profit after tax amounted to EGP 1.104 billion in the nine-month period ended March 31st, compared to EGP 1.052 billion in the same period of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024.

The company generated consolidated sales of EGP 28.314 billion in the first nine months of FY 2024/2025, surging by 24% YoY from EGP 22.747 billion.

Likewise, AMOC’s standalone net profit after tax rose by 18% YoY to EGP 1.156 billion during the period from July 2024 to March 2025, compared to EGP 983.358 million.

AMOC is an Egypt-based company that operates in the petroleum industry. The company specializes in the production of essential mineral oils, paraffin wax and its derivatives, naphtha, and butane, as well as distributes and markets them in Egypt and abroad.

