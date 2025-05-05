Arab Finance: Karim Badawi, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and Dong Sub Kim, CEO and President of the Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), discussed available investment opportunities and possible areas of cooperation fields in the Egyptian petroleum sector, according to a statement.

This meeting took place with the presence of Kim's accompanying delegation, which included Jongwean Choi, CEO of Dana Petroleum Limited, George Kozma, Country Manager of Dana Petroleum Egypt, and Changwoo Hong, General Manager of Petro Nefertiti.

The talks addressed opportunities to expand investments in oil exploration and production activities.

KNOC’ aims to support its investment portfolio in Egypt, which includes four areas in the Gulf of Suez and the Western Desert, where it injects investments through Dana Petroleum Limited and the Petro Nefertiti joint venture company.

On his part, Badawi asserted that the sector possesses the capabilities to implement major projects in accordance with the global standards.

Meanwhile, the KNOC’s President affirmed that his country considers Egypt a strong candidate to become a central hub and key point for the Korean corporation's operations in the region.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).