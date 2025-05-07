Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) has launched a new initiative, titled “Coffee & Capital,” to establish ongoing and direct communication between the government, investors, and the private sector, as per a statement.

The initiative will feature a series of regular roundtable discussions that bring together policymakers, business leaders, and investors across various industries.

Organized in collaboration with the Egyptian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (EPEVCA), Eventful Plus, and N Gage Consulting, the first session of Coffee & Capital took place with the participation of GAFI CEO Hossam Heiba.

The event hosted representatives from 70 investment funds, banks, and leading Egyptian and international companies.

During the session, attendees discussed strategies to stimulate investment in Egypt, as well as the positive impacts of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s directives to replace government fees imposed on companies with a unified additional tax.

Such a tax is expected to simplify procedures, enhance transparency, and improve the overall investment climate.

Heiba also announced the launch of the first version of a unified e-licensing platform this month.

This platform will link all the relevant licensing authorities, providing a single point of contact for investors and streamlining the process of obtaining necessary approvals, in accordance with the directives of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Moreover, Heiba stated that GAFI is currently compiling a comprehensive list of all approvals and licenses issued by various entities across economic sectors.

The authority is also digitally supporting several investment-related agencies to ensure their integration into the unified system, marking a qualitative leap in Egypt’s investment framework.

