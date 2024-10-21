The Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk has reviewed the ministry’s strategy to develop the country’s subsidy system by applying effective mechanisms, as per an official statement.

The strategy aims to support the most vulnerable citizens, ensure food security, enhance the quality of essential commodities, and improve the services provided, with a focus on applying technological innovation while managing commodities and reserves.

Moreover, Farouk stated that a series of urgent measures had been implemented to regulate the subsidy system, including the coordination with different government sectors and all concerned entities, particularly the Ministries of Finance and Communications and Information Technology, and the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

These measures aim to leverage information technology and digital transformation to enhance the quality of services provided to citizens and ensure that support is directed to those in need.

