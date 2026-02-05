Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills (T-bills) worth EGP 95 billion on Thursday, February 5th, 2026, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, as part of the government’s efforts to finance the state budget deficit, as per data from the CBE's website.

The offering was split into two tranches.

The first tranche amounts to about EGP 40 billion with a maturity of 182 days, while the second tranche totals EGP 55 billion with a maturity of 364 days.

